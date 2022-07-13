RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Shortly after a local woman got solar panels on her house, she says she got a solar surprise. So, she called Solve It 7, hoping to shine some light on the situation.

By leasing solar panels Andrea hoped to save on electricity and help the environment.

“It’s a win-win,” Andrea said.

But months after they were installed outside her Randolph home, water stains appeared inside, on a bedroom ceiling just below the panels.

“We saw the marks here,” Andrea said. “I’m like, ‘Alright, there’s a leak.'”

Andrea called the solar company who sent someone out to inspect her roof.

“They told me the leak is not their fault. My goal at that point is, “Alright, I need to get the panels off so I can get the roof fixed,'” Andrea said.

But when she asked the company to remove the panels, she was shocked.

“They’re like, well, in order for you to do that, it’s going to cost you $6,000. I thought it was crazy,” Andrea said.

That response powered up Andrea to call Solve It 7.

We read her contract and asked a solar company representative to show us where it says she has to pay $6,000.

Turns out the salesperson who worked with Andrea mistakenly left that line at zero – instead of writing in the usual system removal fee.

So now the company has agreed to remove the panels for free.

“I want to say thank you to Solve It 7. That was the catalyst that got them to come down to zero which I very much appreciate,” Andrea said.

Feel like you’re losing in a power struggle? Let us help.

Send an email to SolveIt7@whdh.com

Or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)