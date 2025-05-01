MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man thought his solar panels could handle any storm.

But when trouble poured in, he called Solve It 7.

Ten years ago, Robert Nardone installed solar panels to save money.

“I went from $100-something to down to about $30, so you know it was great until this happened,” said Robert.

That’s when a rainy weekend dampened his mood, and his bedroom.

“I’m just watching tv in bed with my wife, I happen to look up and go what is that? There’s a stain on the ceiling,” said Robert.

That stain turned out to be a leak, so Robert called the solar company to come check it out.

“It has to be the solar panel, it can’t be anything else there’s nothing else up there,” said Robert.

But, he says no one came.

As the weeks dragged on, the damage spread.

“Now I got one stain, now I got two stains, now I got four stains. I kept calling and calling, morning and afternoon I got no response,” said Robert.

So, Robert called someone who would take his call—Solve It 7.

“Basically, you came on board,” said Robert.

After we got involved, the company apologized and made the repairs.

“Thank you Solve It 7, I really appreciate everything you’ve done for me—

