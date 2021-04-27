Lidia Capriotti came to America from Sicily when she was a child.

“I’ve been in this country for 65 years and I’ve been a citizen for over 60 years,” she said.

She’s lived on the same street as her family for most of her life.

“My mom lived there before–she was there about 17 years and she passed away and my son bought the house,” Lidia said.

Earlier this year her son took her to the Registry of Motor Vehicles to renew her license. She opted to get a REAL ID that can serve as your license and replace your passport when you travel domestically.

Lidia said, “I couldn’t do it online because they wanted a green card and when I gave them my citizenship paper numbers, they wouldn’t take it they said I needed to make an appointment to go in.”

Lidia had all of the necessary documents, but there was a real problem.

“They said my citizenship papers were too old. Very frustrating, I waited 3 hours, ” Lidia said.

The manager at the RMV told Lidia she would have to wait for a call from the immigration office to validate her citizenship paperwork.

Lidia said, “immigration never called me. My license was already expired.”

She called the RMV back; they couldn’t help her, but she hoped someone else could!

“So that’s why I called Channel 7, ” she said.

We got in touch with the RMV and after explaining the situation, a representative told us The Registry would validate Lidia’s immigration paperwork internally.

Not long after that, Lidia got her REAL ID license in the mail.

“I was very happy you know and thank you Channel 7 for helping me,” Lidia said.

