Solve It 7: Steal Stopped Short

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Doyon was making a quick stop at her local liquor store when she got a scare.

“I ran into the store with my daughter and then we came out and we’re like, ‘Where’s the car?,’” said Doyon.

The store’s surveillance video had the answer. The footage shows two people walking down the sidewalk and getting into Karen’s car.

Karen had the key so the thieves couldn’t drive away. The video shows them getting out of the car. But they left the vehicle in gear and it rolled down the street.

“I felt violated at first, but then, I felt like when I seen them get out, I’m like, ‘What are they doing?’ — like they had no clue,” said Karen.

Karen’s car rolled down the hill but stopped when the anti-collision system kicked in.

“I was thankful because like, it could have been a lot worse,” said Karen.

But her car was scraped up and needed to be fixed.

Karen submitted an insurance claim saying her car was stolen, which would mean a lower deductible. Instead, the insurance company processed her claim as a car crash at a much higher deductible — so high in fact that Karen couldn’t afford to pick up her car when it was ready.

“I was upset because I pay every month for you know, full coverage,” said Karen.

But once Karen showed her insurance company the video they approved her claim as a stolen car.

“The deductible went down to $300. I was able to go get it,” said Karen.

Then she hit a new bump. The insurance company wouldn’t pay the $281 bill for the rental car Karen drove after her car was repaired but still at the shop.

So she called Solve It 7 for help.

“I watch you guys all the time,” said Karen.

We emailed her insurance company on a Friday. The following Monday, an agent called Karen to say the company would reimburse her — in full — for her rental car.

“I’m excited (to) get my money back,” said Karen. “I think you guys are excellent, you know. You really helped me out a lot and I appreciate it.”

