Solve It 7: Stimulus Stress

BOSTON (WHDH) - “My first job was with a security company,” said Brett Edwards,

Helping people stay safe is how he made his living in Boston. But after the pandemic hit, Brett was the one who needed help.

“I got pretty sick. I didn’t know what was wrong. And then you know, I got tested,” Brett said.

He tested positive for COVID-19 last fall, had to quarantine for 2 weeks, and then lost his job.

Eventually, Brett felt better but wasn’t able to find work and was struggling to pay his bills.

“I mean people have bills right now and people can’t eat right now,” he said.

Brett expected to get his stimulus check, which he needed in early January but didn’t see the $600 lifeline.

He said, “I checked my accounts, and it wasn’t there.” However, Brett’s bank told him to check with the Internal Revenue Service.

“I went to the IRS website and there, I saw that they gave me a generic account number,” he said.

According to the IRS, his stimulus money had been deposited but he still didn’t know where.

Brett said, “It was totally frustrating.”

So, he called his bank, but they didn’t have any record of the deposit either.

“After doing that for like a couple of weeks going back and forth from the website, I was giving up, I didn’t know where my money was,” Brett said.

After being frustrated and fed up, Brett called Solve It 7.

We reached out to Brett’s bank and were told his money had been deposited into a temporary account that was no longer accessible to him.

So, they transferred the $600 stimulus onto a debit card for him.

Brett said, “so I print it out and there’s $600 in it so I’m just freaking out ”

That solved Brett’s stimulus snag!

“I’m very appreciative of that, ’cause I would have not been able to do this,” he said.

