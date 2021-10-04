SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Laurin Borges enjoys relaxing in her backyard.

Last year she moved here to Somerset from Rhode Island.

Laurin says, “I owned a piece of property in Tiverton, RI. I had lived there since 1989 with my deceased husband; I remarried and this was my current husband’s home, so I moved in here.”

When Laurin sold her Rhode Island house she had about $3,400 tied up in an escrow account.

The bank cut her a check for the money but there was a problem.

Laurin says, “when I did take the check to my own bank they wouldn’t honor the check.”

That’s because the check was made out to Laurin and the estate of her late husband.

“My deceased husband and I had owned a business and we had accounts there so I figured I’ll bring the check there, they know the situation, they have a death certificate on file so it shouldn’t be a problem, well they wouldn’t honor it,” Laurin says.

She contacted the bank’s corporate office and asked if they could reissue a check with just her name on it.

“Was told I should be actually mailing the original check right to their corporate office. I tracked it through the mail and low and behold the correspondence that I sent was lost,” Laurin says.

Laurin contacted the bank’s corporate office and explained the check was lost in the mail and she had the documentation from The Post Office to prove it.

Laurin says, “they then said to me, well that could be a problem.”

The bank said they couldn’t issue Laurin a new check without the original one, so she called Solve It 7.

We asked Laurin’s bank for an explanation.

Two days later the bank’s mortgage department contacted Laurin directly.

” She said they were going to work to resolve the issue and we’re gonna follow through with reissuing the check,” Laurin says.

She had the new check the next day.

“To have Solve It 7 there advocating for me, definitely very happy, I’m glad you guys were there,” Laurin says.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)