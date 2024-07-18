WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - While still grieving after the death of her father, a Walpole woman found herself dealing with another taxing situation. So, she turned to Solve It 7.

Jenn O’Halloran’s father, James, was a Navy veteran who loved his country.

“His whole life was being a public servant. I know like growing up stories he always helped people and that that’s just who my dad was,” said Jenn.

James passed away in January.

“He went into the hospital on a Saturday, and he passed on the following Thursday. How do you prepare for your parent’s death, like your first parent’s death? You can’t,” said Jenn.

As Jenn struggled with her loss, she had to sort through a mountain of paperwork, including his taxes.

“I thought I was doing everything appropriately. I thought that, you know, I came to the tax office, I brought all the forms. And I’m like, ‘My dad is deceased. I need to file for his taxes. What do I do?'” asked Jenn.

Since her dad died without a will, the IRS told Jenn she needed to file a special form with the tax return. She did and spent months waiting for an update.

“I’ve been going around in circles for five months. On top of working full time on top of grieving on top of other estate, things that you need to handle clearing out an apartment, you know, it just I don’t need to handle his taxes on top of all of this, it’s just a lot,” said Jenn.

Jenn called the hotline number and went to the IRS office twice.

“I’ve literally hit a wall,” said Jenn.

So she reached out to Solve It 7.

“I am an avid fan of Solve It 7, and I know you always solve the problem,” said Jenn.

Solve It 7 got in touch with the IRS and a few days later, an agent got in touch with Jenn.

“​​I felt like finally I was being heard, you know, it’s been five months of the run around and not being helped and being told so many different things,” said Jenn.

She found out there was another form she needed to fill out. She did, and now, we’re told her father’s refund is finally on its way.

“Solve It 7 immediately jumped on that, and they helped me and they were like, ‘We are going to help you.’ That made me feel so happy. I felt a little bit of like, my dad is here, he’s helping. So, I’m very appreciative,” said Jenn.

