HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Harwich man bought tickets to see Kenny Chesney at Gillette Stadium. But hackers stole his tickets.

Hoping to not pay the price – he tuned into Solve It 7. Adam Hutton was looking forward to seeing the country singer in concert.

“It’s a great concert I’ve gone a few times, it’s a great experience at Gillette,” said Hutton.

He left nothing to chance.

“I actually, wanted to make sure we got tickets. So, we bought tickets for all three nights of his concert, until we could figure out which night we could go,” said Hutton.

Hutton picked a date in August and was ready to sell the extra tickets he bought. But when he logged into his online account, he was stunned! More than $2,000 worth of tickets had disappeared.

“Oh, I was worried. That’s a lot of money for 8 tickets,” Hutton said.

Hutton immediately called the ticket broker.

“They made it seem like it wasn’t going to be a big problem. They said they would open a fraud claim and I would hear from somebody in 48 hours,” said Hutton.

Instead he was met with months of radio silence!

“It was frustrating. I keep calling and I keep getting told the same thing over again, said you’ll hear from someone within 48 hours. And it never happened,” said Hutton.

So to make something happen, he turned to Solve It 7.

“My girlfriend mentioned calling or emailing you guys to see if you could get it fixed,” said Hutton.

We emailed the ticket company and struck the right chord.

“The next day I got a phone call, saying the tickets were back in the account. I was very happy they were back,” said Hutton.

And Hutton is happy to know he’ll be one of the thousands of fans to see Kenny Chesney when he takes the stage.

“I appreciate your help it was amazing, in just an email you guys got it fixed,” said Hutton.

