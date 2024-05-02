DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - After the death of her husband, a Douglas woman was unable to afford timeshares they purchased together. So, she turned to Solve It 7.

“I was married for 55 years and three months exactly. We had a very good marriage,” said Deborah Dansereau.

Deborah and her husband, Robert, spent their years together traveling around the country.

“We had a good time wherever we went,” said Deborah.

Especially Las Vegas, where Robert liked to try his luck.

“He did pretty good, a lot of times he’d pay for our trips for the next year,” said Deborah.

They decided to go all in and buy some timeshares at a hotel.

“They asked us if we’d listen to some people talking and we did and he bought 2 timeshares at the time and then over the years he bought 3 more,” said Deborah.

But as time went on… Robert became ill.

“The last 10 years he wasn’t feeling well, and we didn’t do any traveling after that…what fun is it going anywhere by yourself?” Deborah asked.

She used most of their savings to pay for his care before he passed in 2021.

“He was in the hospital for 6 months, I had to spend a lot of money and I just didn’t have it anymore,” said Deborah.

Her savings was gone when the payment for the timeshares was due in 2022

“It’s just impossible to pay because it’s so high, being by myself I can’t do that. There was no need to pay for something that I wasn’t going to use,” said Deborah.

Deborah reached out to the hotel to end the timeshare arrangement.

She says she was told to send her request and a copy of her husband’s death certificate and she wouldn’t be charged again.

“I called her again after 4 months and she said you don’t have to worry about anything,” said Deborah.

But the next year, she opened her mail and was stunned to find a bill for more than $13,600 for the Las Vegas timeshares.

Deborah spent nearly 6 months going back and forth with the hotel.

“You’d call and someone would say oh yes, we have the death certificate. Oh no we don’t have any paperwork on you. It just went on and on and it went on so far, I was so upset,” said Deborah.

That’s when she bet on Solve It 7.

“I was beyond myself, I didn’t know what else to do. I watch Channel 7 faithfully, and I said I’m just going to try this,” said Deborah.

We reached out to the hotel. A spokesperson told us they​ will take care of the matter because of her financial hardships.

“It was such a relief…such a burden off my shoulders actually,” said Deborah.

