BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man’s car was towed. After he got it back, the car broke down. He says the towing company caused the damage, but refused to pay for repairs.

Being an artist is Domingo-Martin Barreres’ livelihood and his passion.

“I’ve always been doing art. My dad’s a painter and he’s always been supportive of it,” said Domingo.

Domingo’s work is on display across the City of Boston.

“I’ve started to do festivals and I have a tent now too,” said Domingo.

So he depends on his car.

“It’s very important that I am able to get around with my stuff,” said Domingo.

Earlier this month, Domingo’s car was towed. He rushed to the tow lot, paid the fine, and was on his way, until…

“By the time I got two miles home, I had lost all my transmission fluid and my car stopped working. It was scary after the fact when I thought how I could have been on some motorway going very fast with my family,” said Domingo.

He claims a mechanic said the car was improperly towed and damaged. The repairs cost $1,500.

“First question out of his mouth is ‘Who just towed you?’ It didn’t occur to me that it was a tow truck, I didn’t know what was wrong with it,” said Domingo.

Domingo called the tow company to get back the $1,500. He says no one ever returned his call.

“$1,500 is a lot for a $170-something dollar mistake was a hard pill to swallow for me,” said Domingo.

We reached out to the tow company. They asked for Domingo’s information.

“It was like a matter of hours and it was resolved, which was such a blessing,” said Domingo.

A few days later, Domingo picked up his check.

“Thank you again for allowing me to have my car back so I can do the things that I love, I appreciate you,” said Domingo.

