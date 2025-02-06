BOSTON (WHDH) - A Haverhill couple had tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, but something came up and they couldn’t go.

They managed to sell their tickets, but an online glitch kept them from getting their money.

So, they turned to Solve It 7.

Craig and Jennifer Barnard were ready to see Taylor Swift in Miami last year.

“My wife, she listens to Taylor Swift incessantly. So, I’m just kind of used to listening to her over the years got me to be a fan,” said Craig.

But when some unexpected home repairs popped up, the couple decided to sell their tickets.

“She made the sacrifice of giving up the tickets because we had gone to the last time she was in Boston. We went to the one at Gillette, the rain show…which rumor on the streets is that that was the number one show on the whole tour,” said Craig.

Craig wanted another Swiftie to enjoy the show, so he put their tickets up for sale through an online vendor.

“I had never done it before so I was calling and asking and trying to get walked through it to make sure that I did it the proper way. We got them posted and ready to be sold,” said Craig.

Craig sold the tickets for $3,100.

But, an hour before the concert, the buyer couldn’t access one of the them.

“We were kind of at a standstill, that the transaction wasn’t going to go through and at that point the tickets were frozen on their site. So, there was no way to try and relist them so they weren’t sold at that point. It’s super stressful, disappointed for her because now we’re feeling like we didn’t even sell them and get the money back that we had paid for them,” said Craig.

Craig hoped the ticket company would step in and help him shake it off.

“I tried to contact them a few times and I feel like I would just hit a dead end. I would talk to somebody and then I would call back and talk to somebody and it was like I had never talked to the previous person. So I felt like I was getting the runaround quite a bit,” said Craig.

Craig’s friend thought this was a problem ‘Taylor’ made for Solve It 7.

“He was like why don’t you try reaching out to Solve It 7? I’ve heard that they’re really helpful,” said Craig.

We reached out to the ticket company.

A spokesperson told us Craig was mistakenly given incorrect instructions for transferring tickets.

To make things right, the vendor gave him a full refund and 25% off his next purchase.

“Thank you Solve It 7 we couldn’t have done it without you,” said Craig.

