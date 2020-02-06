Solve It 7: Trash Day Clash

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Like most of us, Beth Powers’s trash and recycling routine is, well, routine.

She carries the bags from her kitchen to the trash bins outside her Sturbridge home, then out to the end of her driveway. It’s a task she and her husband have been tackling since they moved into their home about a decade ago. Recycling and trash pick up every other week.

Like clockwork, the private company they hired comes and removes the rubbish…every two weeks…for the past 10 years. The system seemed to be working fine until earlier this year, when Beth noticed something in the fine print of her trash bill.

“I happened to glance at it and it said every week pick up!” she says.

Beth was being charged for weekly trash pickup, not the every other week service she’d been receiving for years. Confused, she decided to do some digging.

“I pulled my files and went through,” she says. “Every week they’ve been charging us and we weren’t getting picked up every week.”

Surprised at the billing blunder, Beth reached out to the company to find out what was going on. The representative went over her current bill and agreed to reimburse her for the incorrect amount. They also promised to look at her past bills then call her back.

“[They] said that they had given it to the higher ups and that I would hear from them within 48 hours and it’s been a month and a half and I’ve heard nothing,” she says.

Frustrated and wanting her money back, Beth reached out to Solve It 7 for help.

We called the company to try and figure out how much money Beth was owed. After our call, they sent Beth a breakdown of her previous bills. It clearly showed she had been overcharged for at least the past five years.

“We all work very hard for our money,” Beth says. “You don’t want to send it flying out the window when you don’t owe that much.”

After nearly five months of back and forth between Solve It 7, Beth, and the company, they agreed to reimburse her for the overcharge: nearly $700!

Beth says she’s thankful to put her trash trouble out to the curb for good and happy she reached out to Solve It 7.

“They’re a little more willing to talk to you,” she says of companies Solve It 7 contacts. “They’re a little more willing to resolve an issue and…I don’t think we’d be here if I hadn’t had you guys behind me.”

Is there a problem you can’t seem to solve on your own? Maybe we can help. Give us a call at 617-367-7777 or send us an email at SolveIt7@whdh.com.

