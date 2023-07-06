DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Douglas woman was owed more than $700 from a credit card company, but couldn’t get her money back, until Solve It 7 got involved. Now she’s giving us the credit. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Elizabeth moved to a home in the country.

So she and her husband could make their dream of having chickens, dogs, and a horse come true.

“I do live out here because of all my animals. My little menagerie,” Elizabeth said.

And recently, Elizabeth got a job where she could work from her dream home.

Wanting to spend extra time with her animals Elizabeth got a new work-from-home job.

“I love it. Even though I’m stationed from home, I will be doing a lot of traveling,” Elizabeth said.

So she got a credit card with travel perks.

“You got points towards hotel discounts and the flights,” Elizabeth said.

She tried using the card’s app to book a flight.

“I hit submit, I got an error, and the error specifically said, ‘Call this number,'” Elizabeth said.

She called the number and spoke to a representative from the credit card company.

“She said, ‘Sometimes there are just errors. She said that she was just going to cancel that flight for me and that charge would drop off in like three to five business days,” Elizabeth said.

But the $760 charge did not drop off.

Elizabeth says for weeks, she tried calling and emailing to get a refund.

“It’s not easy to call these giant corporations, you have to go through nine million different people tell your story 17 different ways. I had been passed around from agent to agent. I felt like I was getting absolutely nowhere,” Elizabeth said.

Her next stop was Solve It 7.

We emailed the credit card company and soon after, a representative contacted Elizabeth.

“I told her, I feel like the only reason that you guys finally responded to me was because I contacted the news. And she agreed, she said, that is how this caught my attention,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth got her money back and 20,000 bonus points.

Now she can devote more time to her new job and her animals.

“Thank you, you were able to solve my problem in a matter of days. It was a phenomenal experience,” Elizabeth said.

