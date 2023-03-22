A New Hampshire woman ran more than a thousand miles last year! When her treadmill broke she says she had trouble getting it replaced. So she ran right to Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Kathy Kurdzo ties up her sneakers and pounds the pavement whenever she can.

“It’s cathartic for me. I ran 1260 miles last year,” Kathy said.

The New Hampshire woman even runs marathons.

But Kathy wanted to be able to run indoors too.

So she paid $4000 for this high-tech treadmill.

She even went the extra mile and bought an extended warranty.

“It’s such a big investment,” Kathy said.

But after a while, the treadmill didn’t run right.

“It was bouncier than normal. It just didn’t feel right,” Kathy said.

Kathy says she checked her treadmill and saw these cracks on each side of the machine.

“I couldn’t believe it. I looked at my warranty, and I saw that the frame has a lifetime warranty,” Kathy said.

Kathy called the treadmill company and put in a claim.

But says she got the runaround.

“They sent me an email saying, ‘OK now we have everything we need. You should hear from us within 30 to 90 days.’ 90 days came and went, and I started emailing them, ‘What’s going on with my case?’ And I got no response,” Kathy said.

Wanting to get back on track, Kathy emailed Solve It 7.

“I’ve seen a lot of cases where you’ve been able to help,” Kathy said.

We contacted the treadmill company. A representative told us “an error was made by one of our member care agents.”

They sent Kathy this brand-new treadmill, and she’s already logged many miles on it.

“Solve It Seven thank you so much. Thank you for helping me and thank you for solving my problem,” Kathy said.

