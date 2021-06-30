NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Greg Taylor worries about his wife Nancy, who is working long hours during the pandemic.

“It’s taken a toll on her physically,” Greg said.

He wanted to make sure when she was off duty she could unwind.

He thought a treadmill would do the trick.

Greg said, “we wanted a fairly heavy-duty piece of equipment.”

The Taylor’s paid about $2,600 including delivery and setup.

“Not chunk change,” he said.

But on delivery day, they got a shock!

Greg said, “they brought it up the stairs put it in the wrong direction blocking the door, dropped all of the other equipment. I said hey wait a minute, what’s going on you’re supposed to install it, and they said oh, we don’t do that anymore.”

Greg called the treadmill company.

“They called back in a few minutes and said sorry there is nothing we can do, why don’t you hire somebody locally to assemble it,” Greg said.

He tried to explain that he’d paid extra for delivery and assembly.

He said, “I was on the phone for hours, we just decided that we didn’t want to continue down that path.”

The Taylor’s asked the company to take the treadmill back and refund their money.

Greg said he never got a phone call.

After 4 months of running in place, they called Solve It 7.

We contacted the treadmill company and told them The Taylor’s paid for services that were not rendered and now they wanted to return their equipment for a full refund.

Greg said, “my phone exploded with text messages and phone calls. Immediately they said, we’re very sorry, we’re going to pick it up.”

The company stepped up and refunded The Taylor’s their money.

Greg said, “it was just remarkable how fast this happened– the treadmill is gone, Channel 7 made this happen.”

