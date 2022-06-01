When a local man’s big-screen broke down, he brought it to a repair shop. But when his claim turned into a cliffhanger, he called Solve It 7.

For months Tom sat in his favorite chair where he loves to watch TV.

But all he saw was this white wall.

“It was very frustrating,” Tom said.

Back in January, his TV stopped connecting to Wi-Fi.

“I couldn’t watch the movies that I wanted to,” Tom said.

He brought it to a repair shop hoping for a fast fix.

But he says every time he called for an update it seemed like the job was on pause.

“It was one excuse after another,” Tom said.

Tired of watching nothing – he wanted to see if Solve It 7 could help.

“I wasn’t able to watch channel seven on the big screen,” Tom said.

We called the shop and were told supply chain and medical issues were causing the delay.

But soon after Tom got his TV!

He’s now watching the movies he missed and of course his favorite news station.

“I would recommend to any person who has a problem that they can’t resolve to reach out, contact Solve It 7 and ask for assistance. They certainly helped me,” Tom said.

Trying to get answers and getting static instead?

We can help. Send an email to SolveIt7@whdh.com

Or give us a call at 617-367-7777.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)