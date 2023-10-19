A Framingham couple says they started to fret over their TV set. It stopped working, and when the repair didn’t go as they expected, they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Three giant Xs were scratched into their television screen.

“I was surprised. I was I was surprised,” Bryan said.

Bryan says their set was damaged when someone came out to fix it.

“I was like, ‘Okay, well, I guess it’s really broken now,'” Bryan said.

Bryan and his partner, Martin, bought the television last year and paid it off in installments.

They say a week after they made the last payment, the TV started having problems.

“The TV turned on twice in the middle of the night without anyone being up or anything. A month later, it just wouldn’t turn on anymore. We were disappointed,” Bryan said.

Bryan says he called the store where he got the TV.

“It was paid for, and there was nothing they could do,” Bryan said.

So, he contacted the TV manufacturer, and a repair man was sent to the house.

“The screen was faulty,” Bryan said. “He removed the motherboard and put three giant scratches on the screen of the TV. He just did it, and then he said he was done. And before he left, I looked at the TV like, ‘So do we throw it out? Or do we keep it?'”

Bryan says he was told the manufacturer would get an authorization that would let him return the TV to the store.

But after waiting two months, that didn’t happen, so Bryan decided to add Solve it 7 to his broken TV file.

“I had kinda given up. My last effort was to call Solve It 7,” Bryan said.

We contacted the manufacturer. A representative told us:

While this TV’s one-year warranty is expired, we value our customers’ experiences, we have sent a replacement unit directly to the customer.

Within a week, a new TV arrived.

“I was glad. I was happy. Now we can watch Solve It 7 on our new TV,” Bryan said.

They got it all set up, and now they’re ready to see 7 News on their big screen!

“Thank you very much, Solve It 7,” Bryan said.

