EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - For Ann Stuart, age is just a number.

“I have 5 children and 11 grandchildren and I work 4 or 5 days a week, which keeps me busy,” Ann says.

The 83-year-old drives herself to work but a few months ago her car died so her son helped her shop for another one.

“‘Cause I don’t know anything about cars,” Ann says.

They found a small used car dealer and bought a vehicle for $5,600.

Ann says, “we met the salesman, I gave him the cash and he gave me the bill of sale.”

But after driving the car for about a week – Ann hit a big bump in the road!

Ann says, “I was driving to my son’s, there was a little incline, I could not get the car to go it just seized–you couldn’t move it, couldn’t steer it, nothing.”

She had the car towed to a local garage.

They told her the engine died and it wasn’t worth the cost to fix it.

“Oh I was so upset, really you spend all that money and hear that the car can’t even be fixed,” Ann says.

Ann towed the vehicle back to the dealership and was told they’d give her a full refund!

“They gave me this document, my $5600 was going to be refunded and they gave me a check,” Ann says.

But when Ann tried to deposit the check it bounced.

“Insufficient funds came right back,” Ann says.

For weeks, Ann tried to contact the owner of the dealership

“So, I was just very upset; I just felt cheated and just didn’t know what else to do,” Ann says.

So she called Solve It 7.

We contacted the owner and two weeks later, the owner apologized and rushed another check to Ann.

Ann says,” that’s all I wanted was my money back so I could try to get another car.”

Now Ann has a working car and she’s on the move again.

Ann says, “I appreciate your help so much, I was just so down about this.”

