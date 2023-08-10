An Athol woman’s wallet literally got away from her while she was on a rollercoaster. To get it back, she needed Solve It 7’s help.

Yuri had her wallet when she and her family left for an amusement park this summer.

But she didn’t come home with it.

“It’s crazy. It’s crazy,” Yuri said.

Yuri watched her wallet take a spin of its own while she was on a rollercoaster.

“We were on the last loop of the ride, we were turning, and as soon as that turn went, it flew out of my pocket! My heart sank because everything’s in that wallet that is important to me,” Yuri said.

Fortunately, Yuri spotted her wallet near the ride.

“I even got a picture of it right behind the fence. It’s only five feet away,” Yuri said.

She thought park employees would quickly pick it up and give it back to her.

“They first told us that only authorized people could go back there and that it wasn’t guaranteed that they were going to find it. And then I’m like, ‘But it’s right there.’ It was just it was mind-blowing. It was so close, but yet so far,” Yuri said.

Yuri was told to fill out a lost and found report.

“We specifically described the wallet. It’s got my license right in front of it. We thought, oh, since it’s right there, you know, somebody’s just gonna call us in a day or two,” Yuri said.

But Yuri says no one reached out, so she started calling the park every day.

“Have you guys seen it or retrieved it? Every day was, ‘No, we haven’t. No, we haven’t.’ So it was scary.

I was getting pretty worried to the point where I actually had to disable my debit cards just in case, make sure that, you know, no one would use them,” Yuri said.

After ten days, Yuri’s next stop was Solve It 7.

“I was getting nowhere,” Yuri said.

We contacted the park.

A rep. told us: The wallet has been safely retrieved from the restricted area.

“I was excited. I was so ecstatic,” Yuri said.

She took another ride to the park and got her wallet.

“Everything was in it, everything,” Yuri said. “Thank you so much for helping me and getting my wallet back.”

