NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Joyce was excited when her daughter got engaged.

“Oh I started crying, typical mom, I started crying,” Joyce said.

It took a lot of shopping trips to find the I Do dress!

Joyce said, “this dress was just perfect, and this was just her perfect dress.”

The proud mom was happy to pay for the dream dress.

“The total amount came to a little over $3,600,” Joyce said.

Then COVID hit.

She said, “the venue was canceled, we just canceled everything, no wedding.”

The dress was still at the bridal shop waiting to be altered and it sat there untouched for months.

Eventually, Joyce reached out to the shop hoping to cancel the order.

Joyce said, “nobody called me back and then I called a couple of more times and they would just hang up on me.”

She felt jilted.

“And that was my biggest frustration–I couldn’t find anyone to talk to but when I did they would hang up on me. That’s when it thought I’m gonna go to Solve It 7,” Joyce said.

We contacted the bridal shop and informed them that Joyce never had the wedding dress in her possession and she was asking for a full refund.

Joyce said, “cause I thought to myself, this dress is just lying there in the store.”

The shop explained Joyce did sign a contract and that the dress was nonrefundable.

Still, the shop stepped up and vowed to give Joyce back $3,000.

Joyce said, “she was very very nice and apologetic about it. You did a wonderful job I appreciate it.”

