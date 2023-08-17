WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a whodunnit for a Wakefield man, but once he solved the mystery of who damaged his house, he needed Solve It 7 to close the case. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

“I came out of the car, I looked around and said, ‘What the hell is going on here?” Peter said.

And that’s when Peter saw a mess on his step: a toppled flower pot next to a package delivery.

“I just went over and went to go pick up the pot in the dirt, and I glanced over to my window,” Peter said.

The window was shattered.

“I said to myself, ‘I wonder if someone broke in?” Peter said.

Peter called the police.

“I was scared because I didn’t know if someone entered the house,” Peter said.

Peter and the officers didn’t find an intruder.

After he got the window boarded up, the clues led him to back that package delivery.

“I said, ‘Someone must have come down the driveway with a car or a vehicle. It just kind of rolled into the chair.’ The chair was bent in here and twisted, and part of it was brought up into the window,” Peter said.

Expecting another package from the same delivery company, Peter posted this sign asking the driver to “come clean.”

“I said, ‘I have nothing to lose,'” he said.

Soon after, Peter found a note, saying “Please call me” with a phone number.

“I took a double take, and I kind of chuckled to myself and said, ‘Wow, you know, they’re fessing up to it.’ so, I immediately called that number,” Peter said.

Peter says the number belonged to a company manager.

“He said to me, ‘I reached out, and the driver got nervous after it happened. We’re going to take care of it, just don’t worry about it,'” Peter said.

But Peter says after calling the company for a month, he felt like his damage claim hit a dead-end

“I just want this done and over with. If the driver created the problem, I’m okay. People make mistakes. If that’s what happened, that’s fine. Just fix it,” Peter said.

Finally, Peter put Solve It 7 on the case.

We contacted the company, and soon after, his claim got the green light.

This check for $1800 dollars arrived to cover his damage.

“I want to say thank you, Solve It 7,” Peter said. “You guys step up and help us out.”

