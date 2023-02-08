A local man saved thousands of dollars to buy his first home. But when it was time to hand over the down payment, he says he hit a snag that didn’t add up. So he contacted Solve it 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

When Jason Alger saw a video tour of this Fall River condo, he found his dream home.

“I was really excited about it,” Jason said.

He knew he was ready to use the $50,000 he’d saved for a down payment.

“I was like, ‘Wow, I did it.’ Like you know, ‘I’m adulting,'” Jason said.

All that money was in an online bank account he accessed using an app.

“They didn’t have a physical location,” Jason said.

But when Jason tried to withdraw the cash, he had a payout problem.

“They told me that there was a monthly withdrawal limit on how much you can withdraw in a month on the account, and they only allowed $20,000. I’m like, that’s not going to work,” Jason said.

Jason says he tried to close his account to get all his money back – but that didn’t work either.

“They’re like, well, we close your account. It’s going to take 30 days for us to close the account. And then it’s going to take about another two weeks for us to send your check. I was beside myself. I really was,” Jason said.

Jason didn’t want to lose the condo.

So he decided to bank on Solve It 7.

“A friend of mine recommended I contact Solve It 7,” Jason said.

We contacted the banking app, and a representative told us:

“…our team has been in touch with the member directly to assist him in transferring the funds. As of today, we consider this matter resolved.”

Jason got his money in time for the closing.

Now he’s settling into his new home.

“Thank you so much for helping me. I really appreciate it. Without you, without Solve It 7. I don’t think this would ever have gotten resolved,” Jason said.

