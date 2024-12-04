WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds attended a somber memorial in Worcester on Tuesday as the city marked the 25th anniversary of the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Fire and honored the six firefighters who lost their lives while battling the blaze.

With area residents and state and city officials in attendance, one of the first calls to bring the men there on Dec. 3, 1999 was played over the loud speaker. Many of the now-retired firefighters in attendance recalled the events of that tragic day.

“I came like everybody else and tried to find pieces of their uniforms and something to remember them by,” Retired firefighter Ed Pietrewicz said while getting emotional, “Whether you know it or not, they’re brothers.”

Another retired firefighter, Ronald Defusco said, “It’s a little emotional and to know sometimes all the efforts, they don’t make it.”

The ceremony honored the memory of Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson, Lt. James Lyons, Firefighter Paul Brotherton, Firefighter Jeremiah Lucey, and Firefighter Joseph McGuirk. Wreaths were placed after each name was read and a 21-gun salute rang out at the site of the fire, which is now the Franklin Street Fire Station.

Worcester Fire Chief Martin Dyer said, “Even as we were crushed by grief, we remained steadfast in our mission. Through long days and nights, our firefighters stood vigil, working tirelessly to recover each one of our brothers, and ensured they were returned to their families with the dignity and honor they deserved. In doing so, we fulfilled our solemn promise to never forget.”

Seven sons of the six firefighters who were killed now serve as firefighters themselves, all in honor of their dads.

Learn more about a memorial pop-up exhibit now on display in Worcester.

