DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents gathered at Holy Family Church in Duxbury on Wednesday for a memorial prayer service in honor of the Clancy children as the community marks the one-year anniversary of a family tragedy.

The Memorial Service honored the memory of Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy, whom prosecutors say were killed by their mother, and to pray for their parents, grandparents, and other family members grieving their loss.

A memorial of candles, balloons, and children’s toys grew throughout the day outside the church.

Cora was 5 years old at the time of her death. Dawson was 3. Callan was 8 months old.

Lindsay Clancy, who authorities said jumped from a window after strangling her children, is now paralyzed.

In court filings and appearances, prosecutors have said Clancy made a deliberate plan to get her husband out of the house while she committed the murders.

Her defense has said she was overmedicated for mental health issues.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

