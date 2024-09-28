WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officers across the region joined family members and friends Saturday morning for the funeral of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who died after collapsing during a boxing match at a Massachusetts State Police training facility in New Braintree earlier this month.

Delgado-Garcia, 25, was taken to an area hospital on Sept. 12. He died the next day.

Scheduled to graduate with his class of fellow recruits early next month, Delgado-Garcia was officially sworn in as a state police trooper in his final hours of life.

Delgado-Garcia’s wake was held Friday afternoon at Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester.

Police said Delgado-Garcia was hit repeatedly in the boxing ring as he sparred with another trainee.

Though police said the incident was captured by a GoPro camera, they have not released the video.

As questions swirl around what happened in New Braintree, and after Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said his office would not investigate the case, Attorney General Andrea Campbell on Monday selected well-known defense attorney and former prosecutor David Meier to lead an independent investigation.

Campbell’s decision came a matter of days after Worcester state senators Michael Moore, Robyn Kennedy, and Peter Durant wrote a letter asking her to appoint an outside attorney.

A native of Puerto Rico, Delgado-Garcia grew up in Worcester and became a victim witness advocate at the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office after he graduated college.

Delgado-Garcia’s autopsy results had not yet been released.

While the independent investigation into Delgado-Garcia’s death begins, state police have also launched an internal investigation of their training practices and suspended boxing training exercises.

