WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Some aboard the American Airlines flight involved in the mid-air collision in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night have been identified.

Samuel Lilley was the first officer on American Airlines Flight 5342 that collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. The 28-year-old was engaged and expected to get married in the fall.

Lilley’s father, who is also a pilot, said he was in New York for work when he realized his son was in the cockpit of the jetliner.

“I was so proud when Sam became a pilot. Now it hurts so bad I can’t even cry myself to sleep… It is so devastating to lose someone that is loved so much,” wrote Tim Lilley on Facebook.

Flight attendant Ian Epstein, 53, was also on the plane at the time of the crash.

Epstein’s sister confirmed her brother was working on the American Airlines flight Wednesday night when it went down.

Wichita native Grace Maxwell was aboard the plane.

Maxwell was a student at Cedarville University in Ohio.

The school released a statement saying, “the past 24 hours have been very difficult for the Maxwell family and the entire Cedarville community.”

The Wichita community came together, holding a vigil to honor the victims.

The mayor of Wichita, along with several religious leaders, offered prayers for the lives lost.

“We grieve this loss together, and we grieve deeply,” said Wichita Mayor Lily Wu. “But in this dark time, the light can be found in people raising their hand, showing up, and offering help… Let’s continue to use our words for comfort, for uniting one another. And use our actions to really help.”

At this time, it’s not clear how many people on the flight called Wichita home.

The Kansas Governor expects to have a copy of the flight manifest by tomorrow.

