Some areas could see more than a foot of snow as winter storm moves in Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A sizeable winter storm could drop more than a foot of snow in some Massachusetts communities Monday into Tuesday, according to the 7Weather team.

A large section of the Bay State could see 8-14 inches of snow, including Worcester County, and Boston, Cape Cod and the Islands, along with points near Springfield and west to the New York border could see 4-8 inches of snow.

Most of the state is under a winter storm warning, as snow is expected to arrive late Monday morning and becoming increasingly heavy through the afternoon and evening. The evening commute “looks awful,” according to Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

The heavy snow will continue until after midnight, and there is a high wind warning for the Cape and islands, with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Boston could see gusts up to 50 mph Monday night.

Most of the area is now under a Winter Storm Warning from 7AM Monday – 5AM Tuesday. Travel will be very difficult for the afternoon/evening commute on Monday, and travel will remain poor Monday night. @7News pic.twitter.com/IWlISA73mo — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) January 31, 2021

The storm could also bring concerns for coastal flooding and strong winds.

