Some areas could see more than a foot of snow from winter storm moving in Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A sizeable winter storm could drop more than a foot of snow in some Massachusetts communities Monday into Tuesday, according to the 7Weather team.

A large section of the Bay State could see 8-14 inches of snow, including Worcester County, as snow starts to arrive late Monday morning and becoming increasingly heavy through the afternoon and evening.

Boston, Cape Cod and the Islands, along with points near Springfield and west to the New York border could see 4-8 inches of snow.

The storm could also bring concerns for coastal flooding and strong winds.

