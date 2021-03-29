Some Boston high school students return to classroom for in-person learning

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools welcomed back some high school students to the classroom Monday.

Students in grades nine through 12 returned to in-person learning through a hybrid model, with Group A going into school for two days a week beginning Monday and Group B set to go into school for two days a week starting Thursday.

BPS is set to return to full-time, in-person learning April 26 after being granted permission by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to delay their full reopening by three weeks.

