BOSTON (WHDH) - Several polling locations across Boston are dealing with ballot shortages.

The Boston Election Department is working to bring a fresh supply of ballots to the affected locations, according to the City of Boston. However, any voter in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote, regardless.

Staff will deliver additional ballots to precincts with assistance from the Boston Police Department, the city said in an X post just after 7:30 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or confusion, and are grateful for the diligent efforts of poll workers throughout the city to ensure that every voter can exercise their right to vote,” the city said in a statement.

