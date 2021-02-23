BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some students who attend Brockton Public Schools returned to the classroom Monday under a hybrid learning model.

Special education students will now receive two days of in-person learning, while students at the Huntington Therapeutic Day School will attend class in-person four days a week, according to the school district’s hybrid reopening plan.

Safety protocols have been put in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Students and staff must wear masks, except during socially-distance mask breaks.

Desks have also been distanced from one another and air purifiers have been installed in the buildings.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)