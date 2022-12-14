A storm that is expected to bring rain to the greater Boston area on Friday has some Massachusetts cities and towns preparing to treat roads and clear away up to a foot of snow.

In Worcester, where officials are preparing for a wintry mix transitioning over to rain, DPW crews will be out in force to make sure roads are treated and safe for travel.

In Boston, officials say they’re ready for anything, and highlighting that they still need plow workers this winter. State officials are saying the same, that they’re dealing with a 9 percent decrease in staff.

