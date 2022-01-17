GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Parts of many coastal communities were left flooded as a winter storm packing powerful wind gusts lashed parts of the Bay State on Monday morning .

Wind-whipped surf and high tide sent large waves of water crashing over the seawall in Gloucester, leaving behind rocks and other debris.

Thousands of residents were left without power along the North Shore. There were no major outages reported on the South Shore, but coastal erosion remained a concern.

In Boston, the wind drove the surf into the streets in the city’s Long Wharf section. Some ducks were even spotted floating in the road.

A wind-fueled fire also destroyed a hotel and several other buildings in Salisbury.

The weather event started off as snow before southeast winds pulled in warmer air off the water, causing a change over to heavy rain for parts of the state.

The rain pushed out around noon.

