LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Rain and howling winds are expected to put a damper on Halloween, prompting some communities to postpone trick-or-treating to Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will range from 65 to 70 degrees on Thursday but gusty winds will develop, as well as scattered and heavy showers.

Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., there will be a 60 percent chance for rain. In some areas, wind gusts could hit 40 mph.

A high wind watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, including the South Shore, the Cape, and Islands.

Towns that postponed trick-or-treating until Friday include:

Hollis, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lowell from 6 to 8 p.m.

West Brookfield from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Towns that postponed trick-or-treating until Saturday include:

Fitchburg from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Groveland from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Merrimac from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

West Newbury from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Princeton from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hudson, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.

Leominster from 6 to 8 p.m.

Methuen from 4 to 6 p.m.

Nashua, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pelham, N.H. from 5 to 8 p.m.

Topsfield from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Swampscott from 4 to 6 p.m.

Manchester, New Hampshire, has postponed their trick-or-treating until Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Despite the forecast, many towns and cities have opted to keep trick-or-treating on Thursday. Click here for a list of trick-or-treating times.

Trick-or-Treat for various towns tomorrow night is manageable. Showers through the day should taper to drizzle for most towns early tomorrow evening. Gusty wind bit of an issue, becomes more of an issue after 8pm. #7news pic.twitter.com/obIHGTL1YG — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) October 30, 2019

This map shows weather conditions for Trick-Or-Treating tomorrow evening. Wind more of a concern along & south of the Pike than rain. #7news pic.twitter.com/DeX9ZSslEd — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) October 30, 2019

Mid to upper 60s from 4-8pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zJeNUtPCX8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 30, 2019

Coverage area of showers lowers into the evening tomorrow. So may be some lulls in the rain, especially toward the later trick or treat hours. I'd still plan on the rain gear. It'll be windy too. pic.twitter.com/84jQ1XXpAQ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 30, 2019

The list of postponements will be updated as more are announced.

