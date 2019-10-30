Some communities postpone trick-or-treating due to rainy, windy Halloween forecast

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Rain and howling winds are expected to put a damper on Halloween, prompting some communities to postpone trick-or-treating to Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures will range from 65 to 70 degrees on Thursday but gusty winds will develop, as well as scattered and heavy showers.
Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., there will be a 60 percent chance for rain. In some areas, wind gusts could hit 40 mph.
A high wind watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, including the South Shore, the Cape, and Islands.
Towns that postponed trick-or-treating until Friday include:
- Hollis, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Lowell from 6 to 8 p.m.
- West Brookfield from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Towns that postponed trick-or-treating until Saturday include:
- Fitchburg from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Groveland from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Merrimac from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- West Newbury from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Princeton from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hudson, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Leominster from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Methuen from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Nashua, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Pelham, N.H. from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Topsfield from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Swampscott from 4 to 6 p.m.
Manchester, New Hampshire, has postponed their trick-or-treating until Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Despite the forecast, many towns and cities have opted to keep trick-or-treating on Thursday. Click here for a list of trick-or-treating times.