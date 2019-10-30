(WHDH) — Rain is expected to put a damper on Halloween, prompting some communities to postpone trick-or-treating.

Temperatures will range from 65 to 70 degrees Thursday but gusty winds will develop, as well as scattered showers.

Towns that postponed trick-or-treating until Friday include:

Hollis, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.

West Brookfield from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Towns that postponed trick-or-treating until Saturday include:

Fitchburg from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hudson, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.

Leominster from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nashua, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pelham, N.H. from 5 to 8 p.m.

Mid to upper 60s from 4-8pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zJeNUtPCX8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 30, 2019

Coverage area of showers lowers into the evening tomorrow. So may be some lulls in the rain, especially toward the later trick or treat hours. I'd still plan on the rain gear. It'll be windy too. pic.twitter.com/84jQ1XXpAQ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 30, 2019

