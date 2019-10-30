(WHDH) — Rain is expected to put a damper on Halloween, prompting some communities to postpone trick-or-treating.
Temperatures will range from 65 to 70 degrees Thursday but gusty winds will develop, as well as scattered showers.
Towns that postponed trick-or-treating until Friday include:
- Hollis, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.
- West Brookfield from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Towns that postponed trick-or-treating until Saturday include:
- Fitchburg from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Hudson, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Leominster from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Nashua, N.H. from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Pelham, N.H. from 5 to 8 p.m.
