Several people, including the morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, are facing federal charges for the sale and transportation of stolen body parts, according to officials.

An indictment filed in the United States District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania described how at least four people are facing federal charges after authorities say they took part in the sale of body parts stolen from cadavers donated to HMS.

Court paperwork identified Cedric Lodge, 55, as the manager of the medical school’s morgue and detailed how, since 2018, he and the three other defendants, listed as Denise Lodge, 63, Katrina Maclean, 44, and Joshua Taylor, 46, worked to move, sell or purchase the body parts.

“CEDRIC LODGE was employed as Morgue Manager at Harvard Medical School and, as such, had access to the morgue and the donated cadavers stored in the morgue,” the indictment stated. “At times, CEDRIC LODGE stole dissected portions of donated cadavers… without the knowledge or permission of HMS, and removed those remains from the morgue in Massachusetts.”

According to court documents, the parts included “heads, brains, skin, bones, and other human remains” that had been scheduled for cremation, which Lodge took to his house in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Investigators say he sold stolen body parts to buyers in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, one of whom “agreed to purchase two dissected faces for $600.”

In a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, authorities said the four defendants, including two other individuals, were charged for trafficking in stolen human remains and had been indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges.

The office of United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam stated that the indictments and other information “allege that a nationwide network of individuals bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.”

In the release, authorities also identified Candace Chapman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, who had previously been indicted in the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Mathew Lampi, age 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota.

The release also described Denise Lodge as the wife of the HMS morgue manager, and how the couple sold remains to Maclean, a Salem, Mass., resident, and Taylor, a resident of West Lawn, Penn., and others.

“At times, Cedric Lodge allowed Maclean and Taylor to enter the morgue at Harvard Medical School and examine cadavers to choose what to purchase,” the release stated. “On some occasions, Taylor transported stolen remains back to Pennsylvania. On other occasions, the Lodges shipped stolen remains to Taylor and others out of state.”

In the case of Scott, the defendant was alleged to have stolen remains from her employer, a mortuary and crematorium in Little Rock, including the corpses of two stillborn infants that were to be cremated and returned to their families.

“Some crimes defy understanding,” United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam said in a statement. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling. With these charges, we are seeking to secure some measure of justice for all these victims.”

