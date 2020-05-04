Some elective medicine allowed in Vermont; more workers back

Vermont is allowing some elective health care procedures to resume as the state emerges from its COVID-19 shutdown, Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday.

Outpatient clinics and surgeries may resume if the providers and the patients comply with measures designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Elective surgeries that require a hospital stay are not yet allowed, the governor said at his weekly news conference.

The resumption of some medical care and other aspects of the state’s reopening is made possible by Vermont’s expanded program to test for new cases of the virus and try to stop its spread.

“As we find an outbreak, like a brush fire, we are able to put it out before an out-of-control forest fire erupts,” Scott said.

Separately Monday, more Vermont construction and manufacturing workers returned to their jobs after Scott loosened some restrictions.

Crews of as many as 10 people may now be on the job as long as they abide by safety measures. Those businesses may expand to full operation on May 11 if they comply with additional safety requirements, Scott said.

In other developments: ___

NUMBERS

The Vermont Department of Health reported Monday the total number of cases of the virus crossed the 900 threshold, with five new cases reported. The number of deaths held steady at 52.

