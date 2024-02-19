BOSTON (WHDH) - Some fans heading to the Bruins game on Sunday had to head back to their cars or put their bags in a locker after learning of the TD Garden’s new bag policy.

The updated rules are part of a new AI-based security screening policy that doesn’t allow any bags bigger than 6 inches by 4 inches into the game. Exceptions are made for diaper bags and medical bags, which have to go through a metal detector screening.

For more information visit the TD Garden website.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)