BOSTON (WHDH) - Some fans heading to the Bruins game on Sunday had to head back to their cars or put their bags in a locker after learning of the TD Garden’s new bag policy.

The updated rules are part of a new AI-based security screening policy that doesn’t allow any bags bigger than 6 inches by 4 inches into the game. Exceptions are made for diaper bags and medical bags, which have to go through a metal detector screening.

For more information visit the TD Garden website.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox