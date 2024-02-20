BOSTON (WHDH) - Riders who access a stretch of the Green Line are getting ready for the second service shutdown this year, meaning they’ll be relying on shuttle buses until the work is complete.

Beginning Tuesday and ending March 8, shuttle buses will replace service between Babcock, Cleveland Circle, Brookline Hills, and Copley station to allow for needed track and structural repair work.

Free fares will be offered for riders impacted by the shutdown.

Riders say they’re impacted by the closure but understand the embattled transit system needs to be updated.

