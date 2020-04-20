Some grocers moving online to keep shoppers out of stores

While some smaller grocery stores have switched entirely to online orders and curbside pickup to increase social distancing, a union for workers at one of Massachusetts’ largest supermarket chains says customers need to do a better job of protecting employees who still work at stores.

Mike Houston, general manager of the Silver Spring Co-op in Takoma Park, Maryland, said he took as many safety precautions for his 50 employees as he could when the coronavirus pandemic first began, including plexiglass shields and limited entry, but that wasn’t enough.

“There was no way we could continue to have hundreds and hundreds of customers come in every day…and keep our staff safe, Houston said.

So managers decided to transform the 39-year-old store into something new.

“We essentially started a new business from scratch in four days,” Houston said. “We were completely dark for four days and during those four days we built an online ordering system and that’s what we’ve been using ever since.”

Staffers now shop for customers who order groceries online and pick up from a big tent in the store parking lot, never entering the store. But Timothy Melia, who represents thousands of Stop & Shop workers in New England, said larger supermarkets don’t have that option.

“That’s fine for probably a smaller store who can do that … but we’re dealing with Stop & Shop,” Melia said.

Melia said the supermarket giant has done a good job keeping employees safe — but customers could do more to make everyone even safer. He said shoppers need to dispose of their protective gloves properly, not by throwing them in the parking lot, and take more precautions in the store.

“Customers aren’t keeping that social distance from the workers and each other as well, so hopefully they can stop spreading this,” Melia said. “If customers could wear masks going into stores that would also help.”

