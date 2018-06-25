‘Some just do not get it’: Driver nabbed with extremely overloaded pickup – again

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was ticketed last week for driving a pickup truck overloaded with desks, chairs and filing cabinets was pulled over again in Chicopee Monday, this time for driving with so much brush hanging out of the bed that it posed an “extremely dangerous” risk to other motorists, police said.

State police who pulled over the driver of a red pickup truck on Memorial Drive in Chicopee Monday for operating with an unsecured load of brush soon learned it was the same man who was pulled over on Interstate 91 in Springfield last week for driving down the highway with his truck overloaded with chairs, filing cabinets and desks.

“From the files of some just do not get it,” Chicopee police wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“I am sure you are thinking to yourself, both instances are extremely dangerous and not smart,” the post read. “What will make your head shake even more. THIS IS THE SAME OPERATOR AGAIN. Just 5 days later, he again drove with a load that could cause issues for others.”

In addition to ticketing the man for an unsecured load, obstructed tail lights and an obstructed plate, Chicopee police say the officer will speak with the Registry of Motor Vehicles about having the driver, whose name has not been released, “educated on the rules of the road.”

“Please. If you have to carry a load in your pickup truck. DO NOT DO IT LIKE THIS,” police wrote. “And, if you ever see something like this operating, call so we can stop it before someone gets hurt.”

