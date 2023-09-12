LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in low-lying areas of the Fall Brook tributary to Fall Brook along Central Street, Fall Brook, and the North Nashua River in Leominster are being urged to evacuate and safely leave the area due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam, MEMA announced Tuesday morning.

Shelter for residents in that area is available at Skyview Middle School

No additional information was immediately available.

#Leominster – Due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam, persons in low-lying areas of the Fall Brook tributary to Fall Brook along Central St, Fall Brook & the North Nashua River, should evacuate & safely leave the area. Shelter is available at Skyview Middle School. — MEMA (@MassEMA) September 12, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)