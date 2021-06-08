BOSTON (WHDH) - Local school districts are opting to dismiss students early as the high heat creates undesirable building conditions.

Students in Worcester hit the beaches instead of the books after the school district released them early on Monday.

“It’s very hard to learn, especially with this heat,” said student Lyanah Herrera as she enjoyed the beach.

Worcester Public Schools will also be dismissing students three hours early on Tuesday as the high heat sticks around.

School officials say the water fountains in all schools are not allowed to be used due to COVID-19 guidance and a number of the schools are not air conditioned.

With it too hot to be in the classrooms, some are asking why students aren’t returning to remote learning.

Superintendent Maureen Binienda says the state won’t give students credit for learning remotely if they already returned in-person.

“It’s not allowed. The commissioner of education said there is no more remote,” she said. “We would have to add time to the school year, which could mean days.”

Parent Angel Reyes says he rather students go to school in-person even if it means adding time to the school year.

“The remote, to get these kids to actually sit in front of the computer, I would rather go with the longer thing because the remote is just terrible for them,” he said.

Herrera argued that, “I would do remote because at the end of the day, I’m still home, so I wouldn’t want extra time in my school year.”

Worcester Public Schools plans to return to a full day of learning on Wednesday.

