BOSTON (WHDH) - Some workers at Logan International Airport are set to strike.

Some workers say they are prepared to strike to highlight unfair labor practices and intimidation tactics by their employer, SwissPort USA.

Workers include ramp workers and cabin cleaners. They claim their hours have been reduced.

