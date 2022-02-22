BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is set to go on a weather rollercoaster ride this week with temperatures reaching into the mid-60s just days before a winter storm is expected to bring more than six inches of snow to some communities.

Temperatures are slated to climb into the 50s on Tuesday with rain showers arriving in the afternoon, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Showers will taper off early Wednesday morning, making way for near-record warmth with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Colder air will settle into the region on Thursday before a weather system bringing with it snow, ice, and rain moves into the Bay State early Friday morning.

Northern Mass. as well as New Hampshire are at the highest risk for getting six to 12 inches of snow, Lambert said.

Parts of Mass. will see a change over to sleet and freezing rain, which would create a messy mix.

Snow arrives predawn Friday. Heavy at times during the morning commute-midday. 6-12" where it stays mostly snow (highest risk for that is north of Pike, esp. northern MA/Southern NH. Even where we flip to sleet/frz. rain/rain, several inches of snow likely before the change. pic.twitter.com/9SVcQW0cgt — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 22, 2022

