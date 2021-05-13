Some Mass. communities hesitant to lift mask mandates despite new federal guidelines

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - As the Centers for Disease Control changes its stance on vaccinated people wearing masks indoors, there are still communities in the Bay State that have not yet dropped their outdoor mask mandates.

RELATED: US government eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated Americans

Now, those communities are considering a change. Communities like Brookline which continue to put themselves right in the middle of the mask debate.

Health officials there say they expect to modify their mandate next week. They resisted acting after the CD gave the OK to vaccinated people dropping masks outdoors even as state and local governments followed suit.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that we are continuing the mask mandate when there’s no scientific evidence to support it,” one resident said.

As the CDC takes things one step further, Brookline still shows no rush to change. Some who live there say they agree with this decision or at least tolerate the slow approach.

“I’m also vaccinated but I plan to keep my mask on for most of the summer when I’m around other people just cause I want to keep staying safe,” one woman said.

Brookline’s health commissioner was unavailable to comment Thursday. He plans on updating the mask mandate on May 21.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)