Several inches of rain fell in some Massachusetts communities as remnants of Ida passed through the state.
Here’s a look at how much rain has fallen since Wednesday morning:
New Bedford: 9.5 inches
Yarmouth Port: 9.27 inches
Marion: 7.55 inches
Fall River: 7.5 inches
Marshfield: 6.52 inches
Joint Base Cape Cod: 6.48 inches
Plymouth: 6.44 inches
Wareham: 6.41 inches
Fairhaven: 6.2 inches
West Falmouth: 6.1 inches
Marstons Mills: 6.02 inches
Cedarville: 6 inches
