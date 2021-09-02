Several inches of rain fell in some Massachusetts communities as remnants of Ida passed through the state.

Here’s a look at how much rain has fallen since Wednesday morning:

New Bedford: 9.5 inches

Yarmouth Port: 9.27 inches

Marion: 7.55 inches

Fall River: 7.5 inches

Marshfield: 6.52 inches

Joint Base Cape Cod: 6.48 inches

Plymouth: 6.44 inches

Wareham: 6.41 inches

Fairhaven: 6.2 inches

West Falmouth: 6.1 inches

Marstons Mills: 6.02 inches

Cedarville: 6 inches

I can't get every town, but here's a number of rain amounts from the storm. Incredible numbers from the South Coast and Cape. Most areas there saw 6-9 inches!! pic.twitter.com/DvwYbruN9M — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) September 2, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)