BOSTON (WHDH) - Frigid temperatures on Tuesday are creating some concern for those trying to get tested for the coronavirus in the Bay State.

UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester announced that they will not be conducting COVID-19 testing on Tuesday due to the wind chill advisory and dangerously cold forecasted temperatures. Testing at this site is set to resume Wednesday.

In Boston, Tufts Medical Center has decided to stay open with plans to give out hand warmers to those waiting to get tested.

Dr. Matthew Mostofi, associate chief and vice chairman for clinical affairs and quality of Tufts’ Department of Emergency Medicine, is advising people to bundle up as the high temperature in the city is expected to be 12 degrees.

“Be prepared, make sure you dress appropriately for the weather,” he said. “It really doesn’t take very long to get thermal injuries of your extremities – your fingers, your toes, your ears, particularly when the weather gets very cold.”

The Anna M. Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain has set up tents with heaters to help keep people warm.

Anyone with a scheduled test is urged to check with the provider to ensure the facility will still be open.

