Some Mass. lawmakers want to pay jobless residents $1,200 to go back to work

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Massachusetts lawmakers have proposed an amendment to the state’s 2022 budget that would pay jobless residents a $1,200 bonus to return to work.

Lawmakers are slated to debate the “Get Back to Work” bonus at the State House on Tuesday.

“A bonus of $1,200 will be given to any individual collecting unemployment benefits who returns to work between the adoption of the FY22 budget and September 4, 2021,” the amendment filed by Sen. Ryan Fattman, of Sutton, reads.

Through American Rescue Plan economic development and unemployment assistance funding, an initial payment of $400 will be issued upon verification of return to work. A second payment of $400 will be issued upon verification of six months of continuous employment. A final payment of $400 will be issued upon verification of one year of continuous employment.

Senators Patrick O’Connor and Bruce Tarr have also backed the proposed amendment.

